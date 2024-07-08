State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 80,900 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,312,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,371,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

