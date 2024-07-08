State of Michigan Retirement System Has $278,000 Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. Analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,110.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,215,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,848 shares of company stock worth $1,547,562 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

