State of Michigan Retirement System Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,849 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $273,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IART shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

