State of Michigan Retirement System Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Carter’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.