State of Michigan Retirement System Has $781,000 Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,484,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,358,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 127,830 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Progyny by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progyny by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 105,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $28.44 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

