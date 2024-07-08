State of Michigan Retirement System Has $823,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in YETI by 48.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 123,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 11.2% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in YETI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in YETI by 7.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 790,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

