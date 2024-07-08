State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

WEN stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.