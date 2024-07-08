State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $665,000 in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

