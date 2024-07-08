State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

