State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,136,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $747.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.56 and a fifty-two week high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

