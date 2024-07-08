State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

