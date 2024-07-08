State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHI opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.