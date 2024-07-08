State Street’s (STT) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Argus raised their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in State Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 79.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

