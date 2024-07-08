Stephens Initiates Coverage on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,548. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

