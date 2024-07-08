STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $220.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.