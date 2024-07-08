Stifel Financial’s (SF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

