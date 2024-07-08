StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

