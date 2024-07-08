Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Stoneridge Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.56. 62,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,193. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $402.88 million, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

