Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $822.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

