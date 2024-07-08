Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,041 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $35,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII opened at $544.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.11 and a 1 year high of $553.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

