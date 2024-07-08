Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.86 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $31,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

