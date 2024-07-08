Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.92 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Graco worth $32,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Graco by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Graco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

GGG opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

