Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.83 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $34,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $139.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.