Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.06 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

