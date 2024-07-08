Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $33.96 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 371,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,956,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $112.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $7,265,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $71,916.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,770 shares of company stock valued at $20,023,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

