Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 688,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $36,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,254.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $551,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

FNF opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

