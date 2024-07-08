Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.38.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

