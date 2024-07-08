Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,198 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Revvity worth $33,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

