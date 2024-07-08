Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $42,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

