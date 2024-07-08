Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $108.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

