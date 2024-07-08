Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Celanese worth $42,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Celanese by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $132.18 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

