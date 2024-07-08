Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,913 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $38,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after acquiring an additional 179,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

