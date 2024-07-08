Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Owens Corning worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Argus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

OC stock opened at $165.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

