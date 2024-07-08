Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,443 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,553,000 after acquiring an additional 211,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROL opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

