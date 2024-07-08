Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,336 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,336 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Juniper Networks worth $34,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

