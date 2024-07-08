Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,443 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,443 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Incyte worth $35,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,992,000 after purchasing an additional 359,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,085,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,477,000 after acquiring an additional 313,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $123,253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 424,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

