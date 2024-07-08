Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,096 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $41,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,986 shares of company stock worth $7,240,292. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

