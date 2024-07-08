Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,688 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.06 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

