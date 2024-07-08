Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,471 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of CarMax worth $32,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $71.58 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

