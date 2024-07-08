Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of AerCap worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AerCap by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

