Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 169,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

