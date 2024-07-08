SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %
NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16.
