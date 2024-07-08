Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Down 2.2%

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.51 ($0.06). Approximately 166,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 377,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.61 ($0.06).
Synairgen Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of £9.08 million, a PE ratio of -92.20 and a beta of -2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Synairgen Company Profile
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
