Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 53,299,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 86,328,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a market cap of £16.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

