Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $613.84. 166,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.95 and its 200-day moving average is $558.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,360,194.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,021 shares of company stock worth $23,140,653. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

