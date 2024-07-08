Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

SYY opened at $69.59 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.