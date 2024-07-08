T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $114.79 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.