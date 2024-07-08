Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

