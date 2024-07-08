Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 199.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.