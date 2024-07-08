Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TARO stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.