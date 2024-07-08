Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

